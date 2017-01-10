Sheriff Margaret Mims shows off newly upgraded dispatch center

A $250,000 emergency dispatching center was unveiled Tuesday by Sheriff Margaret Mims.
A grant paid for the computerized 911 system and ergonomic furniture, TV monitors and carpeting in the remodeling of the center, said sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti.
The new system is the Intrado VIPER, which allows dispatchers the ability to see emergency and non-emergency calls in real time. That way, they can better prioritize calls for help.
In 2016, the dispatchers received more than 300,000 calls. Besides calls to the sheriff’s office, the center’s 37 dispatchers handle calls to police for the cities of Kingsburg, Parlier, Orange Cove, Sanger, Fowler and Kerman.
