San Joaquin River on the rise

Caltrans reports that the emergency contractor has made great progress overnight and almost has the 60-foot-by-one-quarter-mile long mudslide cleaned up as of Monday morning, January 9, 2017. Eastbound Interstate 80 reopened Monday morning after low utility lines were cleared in the area.
Highway 41 remained closed on Saturday, January 7, 2017, and probably won’t reopen this weekend because of a large mudslide that covered the highway Friday evening about six miles east of Morro Bay, a Caltrans official said Saturday.
Fresno police are asking for help identifying a suspect who vandalized a vehicle west of Highway 99 early Wednesday, January 4, 2017. The incident took place about 12:30 a.m. in the area of Clinton and Blythe avenues. Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-STOP.