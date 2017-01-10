Weather update: Generals Highway reopens

As the central San Joaquin Valley braces for the next storm to arrive, a piece of good news Tuesday morning was shared by the Park Service: It reopened Generals Highway in Sequoia National Park.
Mud and rock slides, as well as fallen trees, had forced the road’s closure several times since the weekend. Those problems have been cleared up so motorists can once again gain access to the big trees, Potwisha Campground, Giant Forest Museum, the General Sherman Tree and the Lodgepole area.
To do any such sightseeing, motorists must have tire chains or cables and be prepared to put them on when ordered by park rangers. Snow will be falling at higher elevations when the next storm arrives Tuesday afternoon, the Park Service said.
People entering Sequoia National Park cannot drive Generals Highway to Kings Canyon National Park. The roadway between the parks is shut down in the normal winter closure.
Gray skies and dry conditions will give way Tuesday afternoon to the next storm to hit the waterlogged Valley. From Tuesday to Wednesday morning, nearly an inch or more of rain will fall on the Valley’s east side. Winds will gust to 40 mph in Fresno, Kings and Tulare counties. Kern County will have winds gusting to 55 mph.
In the Sierra, the snow level will be at an elevation of 8,000 feet, with four feet of new snow possible by Wednesday. Come Thursday, the snow level will drop to 3,500 feet as a colder storm arrives. It will not have the moisture content of previous storms.
Skies should start to clear Friday, and no rain or snow is forecast for the coming weekend.
This story will be updated.
