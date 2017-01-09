Tulare County homeless project to offer services to Valley’s less fortunate

Project Homeless Connect will provide a range of free services to more than 1,000 at risk or homeless people through out the Valley Jan. 26 and Jan. 27.
The Kings and Tulare Homeless Alliance, Tulare County Health and Human Services and other partners will offer no-cost services such as haircuts, hot meals, clothing, health and dental care, mental health care, legal services, veteran’s and social services benefits and more.
On Thursday Jan. 26, the event will be held at the Visalia Rescue Mission Community Center, 741 N. Santa Fe St., National Guard Armory in Tulare, 649 E. Cross Ave. and Hanford Pentecostal Church of God, 323 E. 11th St. It will start at 8:30 a.m. till 1:30 p.m.
On Friday Jan. 27, it will be at the Comision Honorifica Mexicana Americana in Porterville, 466 E. Putnam Ave., from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
For volunteer, donation or other information visit www.kthomelessalliance.org/phc/. You can also contact Machael Smith at 559-738-8733 or email msmith@kthomelessalliance.org.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
