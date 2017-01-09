Tulare County homeless project to offer services to Valley’s less fortunate

1:49 Parts of Yosemite Valley flooded as Merced River recedes Pause

0:48 Mudslides close Highway 41 west of Atascadero

1:16 A rushing Willow Creek near North Fork causes evacuations downstream

1:51 Merced River expected to flood Sunday night in Yosemite Valley

0:11 Emergency crews work to clear Interstate 80 mudslide

2:33 Yosemite valley closed in anticipation of storm, park still open

0:59 Merced River rising close to flood levels in Yosemite Valley

2:02 From 2015: Salmon restoration on the San Joaquin River

1:42 Hold back the floodwaters: Sandbags are simple, but here's how to fill and use them right