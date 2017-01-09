Local

January 9, 2017 8:57 PM

Big rig crash causes power outages to more than 600 customers

By Andrea Figueroa Briseño

A big rig that collided with a pole south of Fresno left more than 600 Pacific Gas and Electric customers without power.

According to the California Highway Patrol dispatch log, the incident happened around 7:25 p.m. near Minnewawa and Central avenues, east of Highway 99. PG&E said 686 customers lost power for a time.

PG&E spokesman J.D. Guidi said as of 8:34 p.m. only 32 customers south of Minnewawa Avenue remained without power, but crews are on site fixing the problem.

CHP said Central Avenue at Minnewawa is closed to westbound traffic and did not say when the road will reopen.

Deputies said the driver was not injured.

