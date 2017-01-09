A rushing Willow Creek near North Fork causes evacuations downstream

Highway 41 remained closed on Saturday, January 7, 2017, and probably won’t reopen this weekend because of a large mudslide that covered the highway Friday evening about six miles east of Morro Bay, a Caltrans official said Saturday.
A man at the wheel of a stolen car attempted to elude police after a short pursuit by running onto the Fresno City College campus Jan. 5, 2017. Fresno police Sgt. Doug Goertzen said the suspect, identified as Jerry Rodriguez, was taken into custody on the campus by officers from the Career Criminal Auto Theft Team after Rodriguez ditched the stolen Scion at San Pablo and McKinley avenues.
Harlem Globetrotter Anthony “Buckets” Blakes made a visit to the Betty Rodriguez Regional Library in Fresno, California on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, bringing his renowned basketball skills, but more importantly, bringing a positive message about life and the importance of reading.
Frank Gehrke of the California Department of Water Resources said on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, that considering the amount of bare ground apparent in the Sierra Nevada not long ago, the snowpack and water content shown in the first official measurement of the year provides reason for hope.