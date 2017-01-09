A rushing Willow Creek near North Fork causes evacuations downstream

Heavy rain in the Sierra foothills this weekend has swollen Bass Lake and adjoining creeks and streams.
JOHN WALKER The Fresno Bee

Local

Mudslides close Highway 41 west of Atascadero

Highway 41 remained closed on Saturday, January 7, 2017, and probably won’t reopen this weekend because of a large mudslide that covered the highway Friday evening about six miles east of Morro Bay, a Caltrans official said Saturday.

Crime

Auto theft suspect caught after chase on Fresno City College campus

A man at the wheel of a stolen car attempted to elude police after a short pursuit by running onto the Fresno City College campus Jan. 5, 2017. Fresno police Sgt. Doug Goertzen said the suspect, identified as Jerry Rodriguez, was taken into custody on the campus by officers from the Career Criminal Auto Theft Team after Rodriguez ditched the stolen Scion at San Pablo and McKinley avenues.

Local

Harlem Globetrotter visits children at Fresno library

Harlem Globetrotter Anthony “Buckets” Blakes made a visit to the Betty Rodriguez Regional Library in Fresno, California on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, bringing his renowned basketball skills, but more importantly, bringing a positive message about life and the importance of reading.

Editor's Choice Videos