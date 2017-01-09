Wet weather continues to pound Valley, play havoc with area roads

The latest in a series of storms driven by an atmospheric river continues to pound the state and moved through the central San Joaquin Valley Monday morning, with another front close behind.
The latest storm dumped 0.89 inches in the Fresno area overnight, 0.82 in Merced, 0.61 in Visalia and 0.73 in Hanford. The National Weather Service said the next storm to hit the state is expected Tuesday and will continue through Wednesday.
Snow levels, at 9,000 feet Sunday, should dip to 6,000 feet by Monday evening.
While heavy rainfall cased evacuations in the North Fork area, other areas across the Valley also are being hit hard. The California Highway Patrol reported the wet weather caused mudslides on Tollhouse Road, just north of Lodge Road near Prather, shut down Highway 198 at Firestone Avenue west of Coalinga and Highway 33 at Lost Hills Road in western Fresno County.
Valley residents got a reprieve Sunday morning and afternoon while the Saturday storm – predicted to be the worst in five years – lingered in Northern California.
Crews throughout the region were dealing Sunday with damage caused by Saturday’s rainfall. The entrance to Sequoia National Park was cleared and reopened, but officials were planning to close it again Sunday night in anticipation of the next storm.
On the eastern side of Highway 198, the Generals Highway in Sequoia was reopened just after 11 a.m., but the highway remained closed at the crossing into Kings Canyon National Park. Crews were working to remove trees and mud from the road due to rock slides, the park said. Visitors were unable to access the giant sequoias, Potwisha Campground, Giant Forest Museum or Lodgepole areas. Anyone with reservations to Wuksachi Lodge was asked to call in advance.
Brandy Bradford, an employee at Reimers Candy & Gifts in Three Rivers, said there hadn’t been much rain at her shop, but the adjacent Kaweah River was running quickly. Saturday was a busy day, as travelers moved in and out of the park, but Sunday was slow for business.
Just after midnight Sunday a mudslide caused road blockage on Highway 168 near Indian Camp Road, Caltrans said.
In Madera County, the sheriff’s department closed Road 620 at the Carter Creek crossing after the creek overflowed and washed out the roadway Sunday morning.
