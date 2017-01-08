Fire starts in Easton flower shop; adjoining barbershop also damaged

A fire that began in a flower shop also damaged a connected barbershop Sunday afternoon in Easton, said Fresno County fire battalion chief Chris Bump.
The blaze began just after 2:30 p.m. at the Flower Connection at 5348 S. Elm Ave. Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire in minutes, said Bump.
The cause of the fire was not yet known, but there were no injuries. The property owner said no one had been in the shop that day, according to Bump.
Although fire damage was contained to a small section of the store, there was smoke damage to the flower shop as well as the barbershop.
The Fresno Fire Department sent one engine in to help the county, with a total of 17 personnel on scene.
Bump said fire crews would be on scene until 5 p.m., and traffic was slowed in the area.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
Comments