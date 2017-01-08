Highway 41 closed ‘indefinitely’ between Atascadero, Morro Bay

Highway 41 between Atascadero and Morro Bay remained closed Sunday after a mudslide.
The mudslide happened about 7:30 p.m. Friday. Caltrans spokesman Colin Jones said Highway 41 would be closed “indefinitely” as crews worked to clear debris from the 250-foot hillside that shut down the road.
Sunday has provided a brief break from a series of storms expected to slam the Central Coast, but heavy rain is forecast to begin soaking the area Sunday evening. The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for recent burn areas in San Luis Obispo County, especially the area affected by the Chimney Fire. The watch goes into effect at 4 p.m.
Tribune reporter Mark Powell contributed to this story.
