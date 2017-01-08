Oakhurst teen succumbs to injuries after crash into China Creek

Officials with California Highway Patrol confirmed Sunday morning that a 16-year-old girl pulled out of an SUV submerged in China Creek after she lost control on Road 426 near Road 425b late Saturday night has died from her injuries.
The girl and her 17-year-old sister, both from Oakhurst, were traveling eastbound on Road 426 around 10:50 p.m. Saturday when she lost control of the vehicle for unknown reasons. The cause of the crash is under investigation, though drugs and alcohol were not suspected.
The 17-year-old managed to escape the wreck and ran down Road 426 towards Highway 41 screaming for help, a witness said. She suffered minor injuries, and both sisters were taken to Community Regional Medical Center of Fresno.
Craig Hinch, Commander of the Oakhurst CHP office, confirmed the girl’s tragic death in a phone call. Her name was not released.
On social media, several people identified her as Shania Costella, but neither the Madera County Coroner Division or CHP would confirm that name until an official release is issued.
