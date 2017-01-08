Valley gets break from storm, Sequoia National Park reopens

The central San Joaquin Valley will see a break from the wet weather for most of Sunday, said the National Weather Service, but rain is expected to pick up again in the evening, dropping up to two more inches of water on the Valley into Monday. Flooding and rain is causing mudslides and rockfall for some foothill and mountain areas.
A rockslide on Highway 198 and Parkfield Grade about 10 miles southwest of Coalinga caused “basketball-sized boulders” to slide into the road Sunday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.
On the eastern side of Highway 198, the Generals Highway was re-opened just after 11 a.m.. It will close again at 5 p.m., and the highway remains closed at the crossing into Kings Canyon National Park. Crews are working to remove trees and mud from the road due to rockslides, the park said. Visitors will not be able to access the giant Sequoias, Potwisha Campground, Giant Forest Museum or Lodgepole areas. Anyone with reservations to Wuksachi Lodge is asked to call in advance.
Brandy Bradford, an employee at Reimers Candy & Gifts in Three Rivers, said there hasn’t been much rain near her shop, but the nearby Kaweah River has been moving very quickly. Saturday was a busy day, as travelers moved in and out of the park, but Sunday had not yet picked up.
Early Sunday morning, just after midnight, a mudslide caused road blockage on Highway 168 near Indian Camp Road, Caltrans said.
In Madera County, the sheriff’s department closed Road 620 at the Carter Creek crossing after the creek overflowed and washed out the roadway Sunday morning.
In the past 24 hours, Three Rivers and Squaw Valley saw 1.5 inches of rain, and Oakhurst had 2.46 inches, said Christine Riley with the weather service office in Hanford. Fresno Yosemite National Airport reported 0.81 inches in comparison, said Riley.
A flood watch is in effect for the San Joaquin Valley through 4 p.m. Monday. The east side of the Valley could get up to two more inches of rain, but the west side and south end will only top out at 0.75 inches, said the weather service.
A wind advisory is in effect for the west side of the valley, including Avenal and Coalinga, until 10 p.m. Sunday. Wind speeds could reach 25 mph with 40 mph gusts.
A high of 64 is expected in Fresno on Sunday as the rain subsides from overnight. The weather service said rain may be heavy at times throughout the evening, and by Monday morning, isolated showers will move into areas of the valley.
Chances of rain will run through Thursday, with the first sunny day forecast on Friday for Fresno, with a high of 56. The weekend will see dense fog, said the weather service.
Foothill areas will see another 1 to 4 inches of rain, said the weather service, with a flash flood watch in effect through 4 p.m. Monday.
No significant power outages have been reported due to the weather, according to PG&E.
Staff writer Rory Appleton contributed to this story. Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
