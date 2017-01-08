No flooding reported in Yosemite Valley, but river continues to rise

All roads in Yosemite Valley remained clear early Sunday and there were no immediate reports of flooding, Yosemite National Park spokeswoman Jamie Richards said at a 7 a.m. news briefing.
She said the Merced River is just below 7 feet and the flood stage is at 10 feet. She said the water increased steadily overnight and is still increasing.
Asked whether the river will reach the predicted crest of 17 feet by early Sunday afternoon, she said, “predictions keep changing” but that officials anticipate some flooding throughout the day.
Thunderstorms were heard throughout the night and into early Sunday morning. At 7 a.m., there were steady, light rain showers. Some walkways near Yosemite Valley Lodge were flooded.
