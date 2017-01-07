Oakhurst sisters rescued after vehicle overturns into China Creek

0:36 Fresno County offers sand and bags, but please don’t take the shovel Pause

1:42 Hold back the floodwaters: Sandbags are simple, but here's how to fill and use them right

2:32 Baby finds a new home, fulfills homeless dying Fresno man's wish

3:57 Prep Wrestling: Clovis' Justin Mejia, Buchanan team clean up at Doc Buchanan Invitational

1:21 New Year's Eve eagle tour on Millerton Lake

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines

0:24 Do you recognize this vehicle vandal?

2:03 Fresno State men's basketball recap | vs. Wyoming

1:41 Clovis West girls basketball nationally ranked