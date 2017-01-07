Patio fire damages apartments in Visalia

1:42 Hold back the floodwaters: Sandbags are simple, but here's how to fill and use them right Pause

0:43 Fresno-made violin from 1909 found in thrift store

0:24 Do you recognize this vehicle vandal?

1:38 Recent storms give Sierra snowpack a fighting chance at first measurement

1:21 New Year's Eve eagle tour on Millerton Lake

2:08 Fresno Bee All-Star golf MVP Madison Nii excels on and off the course

2:11 Jimmy Fallon describes how he is preparing to host the Golden Globe Awards

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines

2:03 Fresno State men's basketball recap | vs. Wyoming