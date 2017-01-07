Local

January 7, 2017 6:39 PM

Patio fire damages apartments in Visalia

By Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado

Fire officials in Visalia are investigating what caused a fire that was burning in the patio portion of a single-story four-plex Saturday.

Visalia firefighters responded to the apartment units at 3537 South Oak View Drive just before noon and found smoke coming from the back of the building. Battalion Chief Danny Wristen said the fire extended to two of the apartments and caused about $20,000 in damage.

The fire was contained before crews searched for hotspots in both apartments.

The call led to the response from 16 firefighters and a ladder truck. No injuries were reported.

