Fresno County offers sand and bags, but please don’t take the shovel

A man at the wheel of a stolen car attempted to elude police after a short pursuit by running onto the Fresno City College campus Jan. 5, 2017. Fresno police Sgt. Doug Goertzen said the suspect, identified as Jerry Rodriguez, was taken into custody on the campus by officers from the Career Criminal Auto Theft Team after Rodriguez ditched the stolen Scion at San Pablo and McKinley avenues.
Frank Gehrke of the California Department of Water Resources said on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, that considering the amount of bare ground apparent in the Sierra Nevada not long ago, the snowpack and water content shown in the first official measurement of the year provides reason for hope.
Lee Brand is officially sworn into office as Fresno's mayor in the City Council Chamber lobby at Fresno City Hall. It comes two days before the ceremonial swearing-in at Thursday's City Council meeting.
Baby, the beloved dog of Clifford Herbert, a Fresno homeless man with cancer, has found a new home with Stephanie Walker and her family in Squaw Valley. It was Herbert's Christmas wish to find his dog a home before he died.
Popular ArtHop venue the Arthouse, which occupies a 1920s industrial sector warehouse, will close its doors at the end of January as fallout from Oakland's Ghost Ship fire continues to affect Fresno art and gallery spaces. Co-founders Adam Mena and Christopher Geigle talk about the studio's future.
The first baby of 2017 born in the Fresno area is Baby Kaur, born at 12:18 a.m. at Clovis Community Medical Center on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. Baby Kaur, who didn’t yet have a given first name, was born premature at 34 weeks. Baby Kaur weighs 3 pounds 13 ounces and is 13 inches long. Mother Gagandeep Kaur, 26, and father Hardeep Singh, 29, are from Fresno.