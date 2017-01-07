Fresno County offers sand and bags, but please don’t take the shovel

Ed Humphrys takes advantage of a sand bag station to fill his own bags to help prevent flooding at home Saturday afternoon.
Eric Paul Zamora The Fresno Bee

Auto theft suspect caught after chase on Fresno City College campus

A man at the wheel of a stolen car attempted to elude police after a short pursuit by running onto the Fresno City College campus Jan. 5, 2017. Fresno police Sgt. Doug Goertzen said the suspect, identified as Jerry Rodriguez, was taken into custody on the campus by officers from the Career Criminal Auto Theft Team after Rodriguez ditched the stolen Scion at San Pablo and McKinley avenues.

Arthouse gallery closing its door

Popular ArtHop venue the Arthouse, which occupies a 1920s industrial sector warehouse, will close its doors at the end of January as fallout from Oakland's Ghost Ship fire continues to affect Fresno art and gallery spaces. Co-founders Adam Mena and Christopher Geigle talk about the studio's future.

First baby of 2017 in the Fresno area born at Clovis hospital

The first baby of 2017 born in the Fresno area is Baby Kaur, born at 12:18 a.m. at Clovis Community Medical Center on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. Baby Kaur, who didn’t yet have a given first name, was born premature at 34 weeks. Baby Kaur weighs 3 pounds 13 ounces and is 13 inches long. Mother Gagandeep Kaur, 26, and father Hardeep Singh, 29, are from Fresno.

