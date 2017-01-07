Winter storm forces Yosemite-bound tourists to make other plans

Kathy and David Rouggly drove up Friday afternoon from the Bay Area for Kathy Rouggly’s birthday. They stayed Friday night at Yosemite Southgate Hotel and Suites and plan to stay at Tenaya Lodge Saturday night.
She said they planned to take a sleigh ride Saturday afternoon at Fish Camp. But they got word last Monday that it was canceled due to heavy rain and lack of snow.
Instead, the couple hope to go snowshoeing or maybe to Bass Lake. “We’re just kind of winging it,” said David Rouggly. “We’ll make the best of it.”
Brandon Shapiro, Yosemite Southgate assistant manager, said a lot of people have been misinformed about the weather, thinking it will flood significantly in Oakhurst. He said many people have called to cancel their reservations.
Down the road at Visit Yosemite | Madera County, volunteer Gary Orr said a few tourists had come in Saturday morning wondering what they should do because Yosemite Valley is closed.
Orr remembers the 1997 flood. He said his brother just barely made it out after the water levels rose so high that a fish was in his cabin.
“It was pretty scary,” he said. “The river rises so fast.”
Hector Hernandez and his friend Raúl Ceseña walked into the visitors center to ask for activity suggestions. The Tijuana residents said they are flight attendants for the Mexican airline Volaris and found out a few days ago that they would fly into Fresno. They arrived at 2 a.m. Saturday and slept for a few hours before deciding to make a last-minute drive up to Yosemite.
“It was going to be our first time (at Yosemite),” he said in Spanish. “But it won’t work out now.”
He said they fly back Sunday morning at 1 a.m. and would see what they can do for a few hours instead.
This story will be updated.
