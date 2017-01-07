Tanker truck drifts into parked big rig on Visalia street

A driver allowed his tanker to drift into a parked tractor-trailer rig on a Visalia street early Saturday morning, police said.
Sgt. Chris Jennings said the crash happened about 4:15 a.m. on Lovers Lane south of Noble Avenue. Tanker driver Roberto Favela, 34, of Hanford was headed north on Lovers when he allowed his rig to drift to the right and into the parked rig. Favela suffered minor injuries. His tractor was destroyed by fire and the parked rig suffered major damage.
Jennings said alcohol does not appear to be a factor. The investigation was ongoing.
