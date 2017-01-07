H.O.P.E. Foundation will provide $10 to $20 sterilization services for cats and dogs

The H.O.P.E. Animal Foundation is offering low-cost spay and neuter services for cats and dogs to some Fresno County residents while funds last.
The services ($10 for cats, $20 for dogs) is possible because of a $150,000 grant from Petco, the foundation said. It’s limited to residents in ZIP codes 93706, 93725, 93625, 93609, 93656, 93622 and 93242. .
Organizers said animal owners who want to use the service must present a utility bill, phone bill or photo ID with the resident’s name and eligible ZIP code at the time of dropoff. Owners can bring up to three pets and must show proof of a current rabies vaccine or one will be provided for $15.
Both cats and dogs must be over eight weeks old and weigh more than 2 pounds. The foundation requires a dog who has had a litter of puppies to be at least four months postpartum and a cat at least three months.
The clinic is located at 5490 W. Spruce Ave., north of Herndon Avenue. Those interested must make an appointment either online at www.hopeaf.com or by phone at 559-271-0209.
