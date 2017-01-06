Parlier police dog dies – death under investigation

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 9-year-old Parlier police canine that was found dead in the city Friday afternoon.
Early Friday morning, deputies were called about a grand theft involving the Parlier Police Department, said sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti. When deputies responded, they learned that the theft or disappearance was Indy, the police department’s German shepherd, he said.
In the afternoon, deputies got a call of a dead dog in Parlier in the area of Industrial Drive and Mendocino Avenue, and it was determined that the dog was Indy, Botti said.
It is unknown how Indy died, but Botti said the injuries appear to suggest the dog had been struck by a car. A necropsy will be done to determine the cause of death, he said.
There’s a lot of question marks right now as to what happened.
Tony Botti, Fresno County Sheriff’s spokesman
Botti said Parlier police asked the sheriff’s office to investigate. The police referred questions about Indy’s death to the sheriff’s office.
The police reported a grand theft, but Botti said it is unknown if Indy was taken, stolen or got out on his own.
“There’s a lot of question marks right now as to what happened,” he said.
Botti said Indy had served the Parlier department since February 2013. Indy’s handler is saddened by the dog’s death, Botti said, who provided this statement from the handler, who has not been named: “Indy was my first and only dog. He was a great partner, and he will be sorely missed.”
Barbara Anderson: 559-441-6310, @beehealthwriter
