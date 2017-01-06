Couple wins $750,000 after buying Lotto scratcher at Madera pharmacy

A couple who purchased a $10 scratcher at the CVS pharmacy on the 1400 block of East Yosemite Avenue in Madera is the winner of $750,000, according to the California Lottery.
The couple was identified as Jerry and Gina Villa. They declined through the lottery to provide their city of residence.
Jerry Villa said their good fortune began when they went to buy medicine for their son.
“I had stopped at the CVS to get some (cough medicine) for my son who was sick,” Jerry Villa said in a news release issued by the lottery. While there, he also bought a ticket from a lottery vending machine that dispenses the scratchers.
“It’s such a big relief,” Jerry Villa said. “We’re gonna buy a house.” The timing couldn’t be better. Jerry, who works as a cook supervisor, recently turned 50, and the thought of buying a home with a 30-year loan worried him.
“It’s kind of a big weight off my shoulders,” Jerry said. “I’m extremely grateful.”
