Man behind Visalia housing scam arraigned

Nicholas Vallez, 28, has been arraigned for allegedly scamming several families into renting a house he did not own, said the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office. One of the families drove from another state with a U-Haul, ready to move into the home before realizing it was a scam.
Vallez was arrested Dec. 22 on suspicion of grand theft and forgery related to false advertising and leasing a rental home, the District Attorney’s Office said. His bail was set at $50,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Vallez on Jan. 6 at the Tulare County Superior Court in Visalia.
Vallez allegedly posted an ad on Craigslist in August, where he tried to rent a home in north Visalia, the District Attorney’s Office said. Several people even met Vallez and went through a walk-through of the home before signing a rental agreement and paying Vallez rent.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
