10 people escape southeast Fresno house fire through second-story window

Ten people, including seven children, were safe Thursday after a house fire forced them to escape via a second-story window in southeast Fresno, said Fresno Fire Capt. Koby Johns.
The two-alarm fire began on the first floor while all 10 residents were upstairs behind closed doors, said Johns. Smoke detectors alerted everyone in the house to the fire, but when they tried to run down the stairwell, they ran into flames. One adult jumped out of a window, and they began lowering everyone else down, including a 2-year-old.
Firefighters arrived to the home on Pitt Avenue near Willow and Church avenues around 8 p.m. to find flames coming from nearly every window in the two-story house. The fire was put out within 20 minutes and caused extensive damage to both floors, said Johns.
Two adults were taken to the hospital; one for an injury from jumping out of the window, and the other for smoke inhalation.
The American Red Cross will provide temporary shelter to the family, said Johns.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
“It’s a great reminder that smoke detectors really do save lives,” said Johns.
