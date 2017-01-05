Fresno County deputy in crash is recovering in hospital, family says

The family of a Fresno County Sheriff’s deputy who was hurt in a crash Tuesday on Highway 180 near Chateau Fresno has released a statement on his condition. He was still hospitalized as of Thursday.
He has not been identified by the sheriff’s office.
The deputy suffered a broken nose and leg in the crash, the family said.
“He has undergone successful surgery and continues to recover at the hospital,” the statement read. “The deputy wishes to thank the community, his FSO family and his immediate family for the unwavering amount of support he has received while working towards a full recovery.”
The Fresno Fire Department responded Tuesday to rescue the deputy because he was pinned in his car following the crash.
He was taken to the hospital with injuries to his lower body, and the driver of the other vehicle sustained minor injuries, said the California Highway Patrol.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
Comments