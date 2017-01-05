Fresno forum to educate public on scamming

A forum Jan. 11 in Fresno seeks to teach participants how to spot common scamming services.
The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Fresno Center for New Americans, 4879 E. Kings Canyon Road near Chestnut Avenue. The event is hosted by New America Media and the Federal Trade Commission.
Organizers said reports of fraud in immigration, housing, jobs, education and medical debt collection in Fresno are low. Law enforcement officials, community spokespeople and victims of similar cases will talk at the forum.
For more information and to reserve your seat call Odette Keeley at 650-455-3063 or email okeely@newamericamedia.org. You can also contact Tamisha Wallace at twallace@newamericamedia.org.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
