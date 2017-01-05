Watch when Yosemite flooded in 1996 and 1997

Baby, the beloved dog of Clifford Herbert, a Fresno homeless man with cancer, has found a new home with Stephanie Walker and her family in Squaw Valley. It was Herbert's Christmas wish to find his dog a home before he died.
Popular ArtHop venue the Arthouse, which occupies a 1920s industrial sector warehouse, will close its doors at the end of January as fallout from Oakland's Ghost Ship fire continues to affect Fresno art and gallery spaces. Co-founders Adam Mena and Christopher Geigle talk about the studio's future.
The first baby of 2017 born in the Fresno area is Baby Kaur, born at 12:18 a.m. at Clovis Community Medical Center on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. Baby Kaur, who didn’t yet have a given first name, was born premature at 34 weeks. Baby Kaur weighs 3 pounds 13 ounces and is 13 inches long. Mother Gagandeep Kaur, 26, and father Hardeep Singh, 29, are from Fresno.
Longtime Merced County Supervisor Deidre Kelsey was injured in a fire at her home in Snelling, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. According to California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, Merced County, battalion chief Mark Pimentel, Kelsey reported the fire in person at the Snelling fire station at about 4 a.m.. According to Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke, Kelsey suffered "first-degree burns to 75 percent of her body."
Patients and staff at Valley Children's Hospital send best wishes to Oakland quarterback and former Fresno State star Derek Carr, who is recovering from a broken leg. The hospital treated Carr's 3-year-old son, Dallas, when Dallas was a newborn.