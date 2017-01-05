Jazz band and cheerleaders help welcome new Fresno mayor, council members

With all the appropriate pomp and ceremony – including a jazz band and cheerleaders – Fresno City Hall said goodbye to a former mayor and City Council members and greeted a new administration Thursday.
Incoming District 6 Councilman Garry Bredefeld, who officially took his oath of office on Tuesday, reprised his swearing-in, and oaths were also administered to second-term council members Steve Brandau and Paul Caprioglio. But missing his first council meeting was Councilman Luis Chavez, who was absent because of a family medical emergency.
Bredefeld replaces Lee Brand, who after two terms on the City Council was elected in November to be Fresno’s mayor. Chavez, a former Fresno Unified School District trustee who also was chief of staff to Councilman Sal Quintero, was elected in November to replace his old boss representing District 5.
Caprioglio and Brandau were sworn in by City Clerk Yvonne Spence, while Bredefeld took the oath from Fresno County Superior Court Judge David Kalemkarian.
District 7 Councilman Clint Olivier was installed as the council’s president for 2017, taking the gavel as part of a rotating sequence in which members take turns each year to preside over the meetings. Councilwoman Esmeralda Soria, representing District 1, became the vice president, setting the stage for her to be the council president in 2018.
Following a slew of presentations for parting gifts to outgoing Mayor Ashley Swearengin and council members, Brand addressed the packed house in the City Council chambers.
