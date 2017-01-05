Man in wheelchair sitting under parked big rig killed when the truck moves

A man in a wheelchair sitting beneath a parked tractor-trailer in Visalia was killed Wednesday when the big rig moved, police said.
The incident happened around 2:14 p.m. on Santa Fe Street, near Sequoia Avenue and south of Highway 198. The big rig was parked on the west side of Santa Fe Street. Police said it wasn’t known why the man was underneath the big rig when it began to move and he was struck by a trailer.
The man, who was not identified, sustained major head trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The big rig driver, 34-year-old Juan Negrete of Visalia was not injured.
The cause of the collision was under investigation.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
