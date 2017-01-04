Visalia bust nets same man at same house – and similar drug and weapons charges

A Visalia man who was arrested in October on weapons and drug charges is back in jail on the same charges after Visalia police raided the same home Wednesday.
Bobby Castaneda, 50, was arrested after a month-long investigation, Visalia police said.
Around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Visalia police Narcotics and Special Enforcement Units searched a home on the 700 block of North Jacob Street, between Goshen and Grove avenues north of Highway 198. Officials found methamphetamine, packaging material, cash, ammunition, a firearm, a hand grenade and other homemade destructive devices.
Castaneda was booked into the Tulare County Jail on charges of felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, possession of methamphetamine for sale, transportation of narcotics for sale, possession of a destructive device, committing a felony while out of bail, possession of a controlled substance, maintaining a house where narcotics are sold and possession of a loaded firearm in public.
In October 2016, authorities were looking for Castaneda when they spotted him coming out of the same location on Jacob Street. Officials were unable to stop the suspect there, but minutes later saw him running with a black bag into an apartment complex on the 300 block of Northwest First Street, between Pearl and Pine streets. Authorities later discovered the bag contained half pound of methamphetamine, scales and a replica firearm.
Officers later raided the same home on Jacob Street and found four destructive devices, scales and packaging materials. Castaneda was booked at the Tulare County Jail on similar charges.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
