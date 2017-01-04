Woman dies in hospital after being hit by car in December

A woman has died in a Fresno hospital from injuries she suffered after she was hit by a car on Dec. 16 while crossing a street in Visalia, said Visalia Police Department spokesman Sgt. Damon Maurice.
Jeanette Hasbun, 69, of Visalia, was hit by Rosie Salas, 60, also of Visalia, while Hasbun was crossing Jacob Street south of Allen Street at 8:47 p.m. Dec. 16, Maurice said.
Salas was driving south on Jacob in her 2001 Saturn when she hit Hasbun. Salas was uninjured, but Hasbun was transported to Kaweah Delta Medical Center, and later, Community Regional Medical Center, where she died from head injuries.
Drugs or alcohol are not suspected to be involved in the crash, and the Visalia Police Department is still investigating the incident.
