Report: Mass murderer Charles Manson hospitalized in Bakersfield

Mass murderer Charles Manson, 82, was taken from Corcoran State Prison to a Bakersfield hospital for treatment of an illness, according to several media reports on Tuesday afternoon.
A spokeswoman for the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said she could not confirm that Manson was hospitalized and declined to provide any other details about Manson’s condition. A Corrections spokeswoman told the Los Angeles Times, “He is alive.”
Manson has been housed at the Corcoran prison since 1989. He is serving life sentences for the grisly murders of actress Sharon Tate and six others during a two-night killing spree in 1969.
On the first night, Aug. 9, Manson’s followers stabbed and shot five people at a Hollywood Hills home including Tate, who was 8 1/2 months pregnant. She was married to film director Roman Polanski, who was not home at the time. The word “pig” was scrawled on a door in blood.
The next night, Manson’s followers killed grocery-chain owners Leno and Rosemary LaBianca in their home.
Manson has been denied parole about a dozen times. In late 2014, he and a 26-year-old woman obtained a license to marry, but it expired before a wedding ceremony in the prison could be held.
