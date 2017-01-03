Black Lives Matter protest outside Fresno police headquarters

The first baby of 2017 born in the Fresno area is Baby Kaur, born at 12:18 a.m. at Clovis Community Medical Center on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. Baby Kaur, who didn’t yet have a given first name, was born premature at 34 weeks. Baby Kaur weighs 3 pounds 13 ounces and is 13 inches long. Mother Gagandeep Kaur, 26, and father Hardeep Singh, 29, are from Fresno.