Black Lives Matter protest outside Fresno police headquarters

A group of people representing the Black Lives Matter movement held a demonstration outside Fresno police headquarters downtown on Tuesday, January 3, 2016.
First baby of 2017 in the Fresno area born at Clovis hospital

The first baby of 2017 born in the Fresno area is Baby Kaur, born at 12:18 a.m. at Clovis Community Medical Center on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. Baby Kaur, who didn’t yet have a given first name, was born premature at 34 weeks. Baby Kaur weighs 3 pounds 13 ounces and is 13 inches long. Mother Gagandeep Kaur, 26, and father Hardeep Singh, 29, are from Fresno.

Longtime Merced County Supervisor injured in early morning structure fire

Longtime Merced County Supervisor Deidre Kelsey was injured in a fire at her home in Snelling, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. According to California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, Merced County, battalion chief Mark Pimentel, Kelsey reported the fire in person at the Snelling fire station at about 4 a.m.. According to Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke, Kelsey suffered "first-degree burns to 75 percent of her body."

