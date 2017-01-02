A crowd gathers to mourn the loss of Sydney Weakley

Cold tears rolled down the faces of about 75 family, friends and community members as they huddled together and set down candles in remembrance of Sydney Weakley, who died while driving for Uber on Monday night near Herndon and West avenues.
“It could’ve been me, especially a busy night like last night,” Uber driver and vigil organizer James Collins said.
Collins went around the crowd comforting and handing out tissues to those gathered at the Walgreens parking lot. He said he wanted to organize the vigil to give Weakley’s family his support.
“It’s not about the label, or job or company, it’s that we’re from a community,” Collins said.
Those attending the vigil lit candles and placed them on the sidewalk near the intersection.
“It’s been a very mind numbing experience,” Steven Weakley, Sydney’s father said, adding that he heard the sirens from his home that night, but never thought any one he knew would be hurt.
“I heard a knock on my screen door” he said, “and then she [the coroner] came in and told us the news.”
Weakley said he saw many of Sydney’s friends at the gathering. “She had a lot of friends at Bullard.” he said.
Sydney graduated from Bullard High School in 2013. Weakley said his daughter only wanted to better herself and was very independent. He laughed as he recalled his daughter’s 18th birthday, and how she said she was moving out. Sydney went on to juggle three jobs. She was an employee for Uber, Payless and Ulta Beauty.
