Parents of Clovis’ new year baby say ‘she can be anything she wants’

“We have an angel that came in,” announced Hardeep Singh, 29, about his newborn daughter.
Born at 12:18 a.m., Baby Kaur was one of the first babies of 2017 welcomed into the world in the central San Joaquin Valley. Singh sat with his wife Gagandeep Kaur, 26, and their 3-year-old son Kulraj on Sunday at Clovis Community Medical Center, where they were still taking in the surprise of their daughter’s early arrival.
Weighing in at just 3 pounds and 13 ounces and only 13 inches long, Baby Kaur was born at 34 weeks, which means she is in the NICU for now. Kaur wasn’t due until Feb. 19 and had no intention of give birth anytime soon until she was rushed to the hospital Saturday morning. Doctors tried to stall the birth, Singh said, but Baby Kaur was born just after midnight.
When Singh and Kaur heard she was Clovis Community’s first baby of 2017, they were emotional, but happy and excited. “We’re special,” Singh said.
Kaur and Singh, who are from Fresno, haven’t chosen a name for their baby, but not because she arrived early. They are waiting until they can make it to the Sikh temple, where they will be given the first letter of her name per Sikh custom. Then they will choose based on the letter.
Kulraj hasn’t met his baby sister yet because of the NICU restrictions, but Singh said he will be her protector.
As for her parents’ hopes and dreams for her, “she’ll decide,” said Singh. “She can be anything she wants. It’s up to her.”
Even before Baby Kaur made it into the world, a baby was born at Tulare Medical Center at 12:04 a.m.; the parents did not wish to have any information released. A boy named Ashton was delivered at 12:34 a.m. at Kaweah Delta Medical Center in Visalia. Parents Ariel and Isaac Gutierrez received a diaper cake from the nurses at Kaweah Delta.
Kings County welcomed its first baby, a girl named Shaylee, at 1:10 a.m. to parents Tiffany and Darrell (the hospital did not provide last names) at the Adventist Health Family Birth Center in Hanford.
At Kaiser Permanente Fresno, Simon was born at 3:45 a.m. to Mary and John Heckler of Reedley.
At 8:52 a.m., mother Eve Loven gave birth to a girl name Noelle at Saint Agnes Medical Center.
