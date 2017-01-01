On the hunt for bald eagles: Millerton Lake tour finds some, and more

The weather was drizzly and chilly Saturday morning, but that didn’t deter more than a dozen dedicated birders who were eager to catch sight of bald eagles and other wildfowl at Millerton Lake.
Their leader was Larry Parmeter, a retired high school educator and active member of the Fresno Audubon Society and Central Valley Astronomers who volunteers with the San Joaquin River Parkway and Conservation Trust’s education and nature walk programs, specializing in birding hikes.
Although skies over the lake were a misty gray, the participants were rewarded with views of wild birds that included a juvenile bald eagle, hawk and rock wren.
The next scheduled bird-watching hike is Jan. 28 to Owl Hollow. For more information, contact Molly Schnur-Salimbene at mschnur-salimbene@riverparkway.org or 559-248-8480.
