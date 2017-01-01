On the hunt for bald eagles: Millerton Lake tour finds some, and more

0:51 New snowfall draws families for a white Christmas at Shaver Lake Pause

2:07 Fresno State tops Nevada in New Years Eve thriller

2:35 What were the 5 best video games of 2016?

1:18 Troubles continue at Fresno's Hotel California

1:41 Deputy Dennis Wallace honored on House floor

0:31 Powerful message about texting while driving

0:33 Detectives nab woman and man who stole $2,500 in Christmas gifts

2:43 Meet the adorable Victor E., Fresno State's real-life bulldog mascot

1:57 Remember playing with kaleidoscopes, pecking hens, spinning tops and jacks?