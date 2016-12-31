Rain falls on Fresno, snow takes aim at Sierra

A wet, cold weather system is bringing rain to the Valley and snow to the Sierra Nevada this weekend, National Weather Service meteorologist Kevin Durfree said Saturday.
Rain is forecast to fall on Fresno up to 6 hours rain Saturday, for a total of up to .1 inches of rain, officials said.
Around 1 to 4 inches of snow will fall, with snow levels dropping to about 5,000 feet in the Sierra.
On top of a fatal traffic collision blocking traffic on Interstate 5 at near the Highway 99 split, a thunderstorm will bring heavy rain and hail south and east of Kern County. Snow is expected to fall on the I-5 Grapevine on Saturday evening, possible leading to highway closures.
Dufree said forecaster predicted a hard freeze for the Valley on Wednesday and Thursday, but a warmer system is expected to move in by the end of the week.
This story will be updated.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
