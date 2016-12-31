New Year’s Eve fire leaves residents out in the cold

A central Fresno apartment is unlivable after it caught fire Saturday morning, Fresno Fire spokesmen Hector Vasquez said.
Vasquez said the incident happened around 9:10 a.m. on the 2600 block of North Maroa Avenue, west of Highway 41. Witnesses called 911 after they saw flames coming from the roof of the building.
After a half hour, about 22 firefighters contained the fire, officials said.
Authorities are unsure how many people will be displaced due to the fire.
