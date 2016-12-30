Interested in helping Fresno with city planning? Workshops are scheduled

The city of Fresno is looking for community members who want to engage in city planning and has scheduled workshops in January.
As a recipient of funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the city is tasked with preparing an application through an action plan that includes projects and programs that benefit moderate and low-income residents.
Two workshops will give residents information on federal programs like HOME Investment Partnerships, Emergency Solutions Grant, Community Development Block Grant and the Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS. The workshops will also help interested participants learn how to get engaged in the annual action planning process.
The first workshop is 5:30 p.m. Jan. 10 at the West Fresno Family Resource Community Center at 1802 E. California Ave. The second workshop is planned for 5:30 p.m. Jan. 17 at the Pinedale Community Center at 7170 N. San Pablo Ave.
A public hearing is planned for 5 p.m. Jan. 25 on the second floor of City Hall, at 2600 Fresno St.
The hearing follows the informational workshops and is designed to gain input from people on housing and community developments needs that should be considered in the 2017-18 Annual Action Plan.
The Needs Assessment Hearing is put together by the Housing and Community Development Commission. After the Annual Action Plan is drafted, further opportunities for public review will be available in March and April. The action plan is scheduled to be presented to the City Council in April.
For more information, call 559-621-8003 or visit www.fresno.gov.
