Interested in helping Fresno with city planning? Workshops are scheduled

1:12 Fresno Chaffee Zoo attendance keeps climbing Pause

1:17 After 89 years, Madera's Bridge Store closing

1:47 Valley Children's Hospital to Derek Carr: Get well soon!

0:48 Clovis smoker Brandon Spain on California's $2-per-pack cigarette tax

1:21 Hmong International New Year welcomes Elk Grove Mayor Steven Ly

0:49 Two dead in northwest Fresno plane crash

2:43 Meet the adorable Victor E., Fresno State's real-life bulldog mascot

0:33 Detectives nab woman and man who stole $2,500 in Christmas gifts

1:57 Donald Trump in Fresno on water, farms and fish