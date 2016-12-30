Less conflict among county supervisors expected as moderates join board

1:17 After 89 years, Madera's Bridge Store closing Pause

1:53 Fresno police release body-cam video of Dylan Noble shooting

1:47 Valley Children's Hospital to Derek Carr: Get well soon!

1:12 Fresno Chaffee Zoo attendance keeps climbing

2:40 Zoo's lion cub gets acquainted with his pride

3:06 Uncovering the mysteries of Hmong food

2:06 Fresno faith leader says 'hatred can be trumped'

0:56 Baby needs a new home

0:33 Fire causes extensive damage to Tower District restaurant