Traffic accident closes Fresno County roads as crews clean up

The California Highway Patrol is cleaning up an accident in Fresno County involving a garbage truck.
It wasn’t known what the big truck hit, but a CHP dispatcher said nobody else was involved in the incident.
The intersection of West American Avenue and State Route 145 will be closed for a few hours. Around 2:15 p.m., the CHP log indicated it would be about five hours before roads were reopened.
The incident was reported just before 1:30 p.m. south of Kerman. Witnesses reported the truck was on its side. CHP said the truck needed to be unloaded before crews could get it back on its wheels.
