Clovis North and Clovis West students performing at Rose Parade

Eleven Clovis Unified School District high school students will march in the 2017 Tournament of Roses Parade as part of the Bands of America Honor Band.
They were selected by “Music For All” from among hundreds of applicants from across the nation.
In addition, David Lesser, Clovis North band director, is also participating, chosen from more than 200 applicants as one of 12 associate directors for the group.
Three students from Clovis North and eight from Clovis West will be in the honor band’s 300-piece ensemble with winds, percussion and a flag and dance team traveling along the parade route Jan. 2 in Pasadena.
Participating students are spending the week in Southern California for rehearsals, performances at the Tournament of Roses Bandfest and Disneyland and the 128th Rose Parade.
Participating Clovis North students are: Cameron Baber, alto saxophone; Timothy Childs, baritone saxophone; and John Sieve, percussion tenor.
Students from Clovis West are: Faith Blackburn, tenor saxophone; Emma Boone, mellophone; Matthew Garza, mellophone; Micah Burgess, trombone; Key Poulan IV, trombone; Koby Hayashi, baritone; Abbey Clay, color guard; and Gwyneth Quitorio, dancer.
“To be selected for this opportunity is a once-in- a-lifetime experience for students and a testimony to their excellence and achievements,” says Eric Martin, Music for All president and CEO. “The Rose Parade is one of our country’s national pageantry treasures, and the 2017 Honor Band members will be ambassadors of America’s bands, and of their states and communities.”
This is the fourth time Music for All’s honor band has performed in the Rose Parade. Music for All is a nonprofit educational organization and is one of the nation’s largest organizations in support of active music making.
The 5.5-mile parade kicks off at 8 a.m. and will be broadcast on ABC, Hallmark Channel, HGTV, KTLA, NBC, RFD-TV and Univision.
