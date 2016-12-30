Amtrak passengers enjoy safety, comfort, accessibility

Patients and staff at Valley Children's Hospital send best wishes to Oakland quarterback and former Fresno State star Derek Carr, who is recovering from a broken leg. The hospital treated Carr's 3-year-old son, Dallas, when Dallas was a newborn.
Michele Melikian, 31, and Rodney Keck, 37, were caught on surveillance video breaking into a garage in Fresno and stealing Christmas presents on Dec. 22. Both have been arrested in connection with the case.
Firefighters were on scene of a major fire Monday morning at Tulare and Mariposa streets in downtown Fresno. The fire department has called a second alarm, summoning more help as firefighters try to get inside an old commercial building where a fire was sending up a plume of smoke that could be seen across a wide area.
Central San Joaquin Valley residents flocked to Christmas Eve church services. Some attending a candlelight service at Peoples Church on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Fresno talk about their reasons for being there.