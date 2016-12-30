Three overnight fires test Fresno firefighters

A series of fires that broke out about 10 p.m. Thursday night, including one that left multiple people homeless, heavily taxed resources for Fresno fighters and forced the department to halt medical responses for two hours, spokesman Hector Vasquez said Friday.
During the two hours, persons experiencing medical emergencies relied on emergency medical technicians from American Ambulance without backup from the fire department, he added.
Firefighters began responding to fires about 10 p.m., when an apartment fire was reported in the 3400 block of East Clinton Avenue, just east of First Street. About 35 firefighters sped to the blaze, which took about 20 minutes to contain. Vasquez said 12 people were displaced, although there were no injuries.
Mnutes later, another alarm involving a roof on fire was called in from the 1100 block of West San Madele Avenue, near Palm and Barstow avenues. Vasquez said power lines were reported down in back yards in the area. It took about one hour to contain the blaze.
At 10:46 p.m., firefighters were sent to the 100 block of South Jackson Avenue, near Maple and Huntington avenues, where a detached garage was fully involved in flames. It took about 20 minutes to contain that fire.
Vasquez said the three fires are under investigation.
