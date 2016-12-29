Porterville police receive $43,000 in anonymous donations

The Porterville Police Department received two anonymous donations totaling over $43,000, which will be used for animal control operations and for purchasing K-9s, said the department.
The first donation was more than $38,000, of which $25,000 will go to the city’s animal shelter for improvements and to help animals get adopted. The remainder of that donation, plus a second anonymous donation of $5,000, will be used to purchase, train and equip two police dogs, said the department.
The first donor also made a $25,000 donation to Rescue from the Hart, an animal rescue operation that works with the city shelter to relocate dogs and cats to no-kill shelters. It also offers low-cost spay and neuter clinics in the area.
