GoFundMe account seeks $1 million to update east-central Fresno’s Discovery Center

A GoFundMe page has been launched seeking donations to update the Discovery Center in east-central Fresno, said Brooke Nelson with the north Fresno chapter of Moms Offering Moms Support Club, which is collecting the funds.
The MOMS club hopes to raise $1 million for an overhaul of the children’s museum, which sits at 1944 N. Winery Ave. The club has partnered with Seattle’s Portico Group, which designed the Fresno Chaffee Zoo’s African Adventure and Sea Lion Cove exhibits to develop interactive displays that include water and robotics.
The donations will pay for a hands-on math and science exhibit, a stage, theater and reading tree exhibits and a child-scaled city with doctor, dentist and veterinarian offices, a bank, mechanics station, farm and a market, Nelson said. Fresno’s history, culture and environment will also be incorporated.
The money will also improve the outside grounds by adding water features, a dino dig, a play structure and an amphitheater, she said.
Donations can be made by visiting the GoFundMe page or via PayPal at momscluboffresnonorth@gmail.com. All donations are tax-deductible.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
