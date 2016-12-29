Fresno Chaffee Zoo attendance keeps climbing

The Fresno Chaffee Zoo will set a new attendance record this year with exhibits such as Sea Lion Cove and African Adventure contributing to the increase.
Silvia Flores The Fresno Bee

