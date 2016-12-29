Fresno Chaffee Zoo attendance keeps climbing

Michele Melikian, 31, and Rodney Keck, 37, were caught on surveillance video breaking into a garage in Fresno and stealing Christmas presents on Dec. 22. Both have been arrested in connection with the case.
Special guest of the annual Hmong International New Year celebration on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016 at the Fresno Fairgrounds was Elk Grove Mayor Steven Ly. He is the first Hmong elected mayor in the United States. He talks about his strong connection to the area, the Hmong population here and the Hmong International New Year celebration.
Firefighters were on scene of a major fire Monday morning at Tulare and Mariposa streets in downtown Fresno. The fire department has called a second alarm, summoning more help as firefighters try to get inside an old commercial building where a fire was sending up a plume of smoke that could be seen across a wide area.
Central San Joaquin Valley residents flocked to Christmas Eve church services. Some attending a candlelight service at Peoples Church on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Fresno talk about their reasons for being there.