Valadao spends holidays visiting troops in the Middle East

Rep. David Valadao, R-Hanford, has been traveling through the Middle East during the holiday season, meeting service members and military personnel as part of the bipartisan Congressional Delegation to the Middle East, according to spokeswoman Anna R. Vetter.
The delegation also includes Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., Rep. Mike Coffman, R-Colo., and Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I. The group has visited the Al Udeid Air Force Base, the U.S. Embassy in Kabul and Bagram Airfield, among others, said Vetter. He’s met with General John W. Nicholson Jr., who oversees the Operation Resolution Support mission in Afghanistan and Major General John C. Thomson III, the commanding general for the 1st Calvary Division.
“As a member of the House Committee on Appropriations, it is important to see firsthand how our defense dollars are being spent abroad,” Valadao said. “Meeting with top officials leading the fight against ISIS and other terrorist organizations is an important part of the oversight.”
This is the second year Valadao has spent the holidays with troops in the Middle East with the congressional delegation, said Vetter.
Valadao said it was an honor to thank service members firsthand during the holiday season. “It is the sacrifice of these brave men and women and their entire families that allows the U.S. to remain a pillar of democracy and freedom,” he said.
