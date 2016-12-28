AAA offers a free ride home if you’ve been drinking on New Year’s Eve

AAA is once again offering its Tipsy Tow service on New Year’s Eve, giving a free 10-mile ride home to anyone who has been drinking, announced AAA.
The service begins at 6 p.m. on Dec. 31 and will run until 6 a.m. on New Year’s Day. A one-way ride up to 10 miles will be provided to the driver and passengers as long as there is room in the tow truck, said AAA.
Drivers, passengers, hosts and bartenders can call 800-222-4357 (800-AAA-HELP) and ask the operator for a Tipsy Tow. The service is open to everyone, not just AAA members, but reservations cannot be made, said AAA.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
