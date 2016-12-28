Woman and toddler seriously injured after crash in Kerman

A woman and a toddler were seriously injured after their van collided with a pickup and overturned in a rural area of Kerman on Wednesday afternoon, said California Highway Patrol Sgt. Mike Trenholm.
The unidentified woman was driving the van east on Ashlan Avenue when she stopped at a stop sign at Trinity Avenue just before 5 p.m., said Trenholm. She then started up and drove into the path of a Toyota pickup that was driving south on Trinity. After colliding, both vehicles ended up on the southeast corner of the intersection.
The van overturned and the woman sustained major injuries. Despite being in a car seat, the girl also had major injuries. Both were transported to Community Regional Medical Center.
The man in the pickup had minor injuries and was also transported, said Trenholm.
The intersection of Ashlan and Trinity avenues will be closed until crews clean up the area, Trenholm said.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
Comments