December 28, 2016 2:02 PM

New Year’s Day closures

The Fresno Bee

The following places will be closed or not operate Sunday in observance of New Year’s Day:

Fresno County libraries (noon closure Dec. 31, through Jan. 2)

Porterville Public Library (through Jan. 2)

Kings County Library (through Jan. 3)

Madera County libraries (through Jan. 2)

Tulare Public Library (closed Dec. 30-Jan. 2)

U.S. Postal Service (no service Jan. 2)

Financial institutions (through Jan. 2)

Clovis Transit

Porterville Colt (8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 2)

Tulare Intermodal Express (8:15 a.m.-6:15 p.m. Dec. 31)

Visalia Transit

The following places will not be affected:

Fresno Area Express

Clovis waste collection

Fresno waste collection

Kings Area Rural Transit

Tulare and Madera waste collections

Waste Management

