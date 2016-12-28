New Year’s Day closures

The following places will be closed or not operate Sunday in observance of New Year’s Day:
Fresno County libraries (noon closure Dec. 31, through Jan. 2)
Porterville Public Library (through Jan. 2)
Kings County Library (through Jan. 3)
Madera County libraries (through Jan. 2)
Tulare Public Library (closed Dec. 30-Jan. 2)
U.S. Postal Service (no service Jan. 2)
Financial institutions (through Jan. 2)
Clovis Transit
Porterville Colt (8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 2)
Tulare Intermodal Express (8:15 a.m.-6:15 p.m. Dec. 31)
Visalia Transit
The following places will not be affected:
Fresno Area Express
Clovis waste collection
Fresno waste collection
Kings Area Rural Transit
Tulare and Madera waste collections
Waste Management
