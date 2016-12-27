Fresno County Coroner seeks help finding homeless man’s family

The Fresno County Coroner’s Office is asking for help locating the family of a homeless man who died after being admitted into the hospital.
Francisco Chavez Salinas, 64, died on Nov. 15 at Community Regional Medical Center. He was 5-foot-6-inches and 130 pounds, said the coroner’s office.
Staff has not been able to contact any of Salinas’ relatives, which is needed to release his body and allow for proper burial.
Anyone with information on Salinas is asked to contact the coroner’s office at 559-600-3400 or email the deputy coroner handling the case at loretta.andrews@fresnosheriff.org.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
Comments